Adverse Weather Alert #2 - YELLOW LEVEL
Adverse Weather
Sat, Aug 13, 2022 5:00 AM to Sun, Aug 14, 2022 6:00 PM
Despite sunny conditions over most areas, there are ongoing isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity affecting mainly the western half of Trinidad and parts of Tobago.
This activity is expected to continue during the afternoon affecting both islands. While settled conditions are likely by evening/ night, an increase in showers and isolated thunderstorm activity is again expected early Sunday (14th) morning.
There remains the possibility of street and flash flooding, as well as landslips and landslides in areas so prone. Rainfall accumulation can exceed 25mm and winds can become gusty in heavy showers and thunderstorms.