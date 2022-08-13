cloud

Adverse Weather Alert #2 - YELLOW LEVEL

Adverse Weather

Sat, Aug 13, 2022 5:00 AM to Sun, Aug 14, 2022 6:00 PM

Despite sunny conditions over most areas, there are ongoing isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity affecting mainly the western half of Trinidad and parts of Tobago.

This activity is expected to continue during the afternoon affecting both islands. While settled conditions are likely by evening/ night, an increase in showers and isolated thunderstorm activity is again expected early Sunday (14th) morning.

There remains the possibility of street and flash flooding, as well as landslips and landslides in areas so prone. Rainfall accumulation can exceed 25mm and winds can become gusty in heavy showers and thunderstorms.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHAKEDOWN TIME

SHAKEDOWN TIME

THE labour movement yesterday poised itself to issue a “clarion call” to public servants to soon take time to “rest and reflect”, as it warned the Government to reconsider its offer of a four per cent wage increase.

Following a “Journey for Justice” march through Port of Spain from 10 a.m. yesterday, union leaders called on workers to be ready to answer a call to take time for reflection, as the Government must be made to “feel” the impact of its position on wage negotiations.

‘Young adult male’ latest Covid death

‘Young adult male’ latest Covid death

A “young adult male” with no known comorbidities is the country’s latest Covid-19-related death, while new positive cases have climbed to 393.

In its daily clinical update yesterday, the Ministry of Health stated the fatality was recorded for the previous 24 hours, placing the country’s pandemic death toll at 4,071 people.

A total of 181 people are in hospital and 6,845 are in self-isolation.

Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Armed with their bells, flutes and whistles, and sporting T-shirts with messages like “United In Struggle”, labour leaders and throngs of workers and supporters marched through the streets of Port of Spain to register their angst against the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer to public sector workers.

Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Member of Parliament of Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe says to date 11 Crown Point land occupants were served eviction notices and refused to negotiate with the State for acquisition of their properties.

In a Facebook post yesterday, she said for every month the State is not allowed access to the earmarked space to carry out expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport, taxpayers lose at least $5 million.

Recommended for you