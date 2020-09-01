The country is under an adverse weather alert #1 - Yellow Level
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, “There is a high potential for the development of heavy to intense showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, which can result in rapid street or flash flooding. Winds may gust in excess of 45 km/hr in the vicinity of thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms began across the East-West Corridor and Central Trinidad shortly after midday. The alert was issued by the Met Office at 1:03 PM and retroactively went into effect from 12:40 PM through 6:00 PM today.”
Central and Northern parts of Trinidad are to be affected.
Heavy rain fall and street flooding have also been reported in the East.
TTMS advises that the public exercise caution especially when on the nation’s roadways.