LAST Friday morning, heavy rains and intense winds devastated the home of one single mother in Cap De
Ville, Point Fortin, tearing the roof off the rental home she shares with her young daughter.
The 36-year-old nurse, who asked not to be named, told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that she and her daughter were awakened at 1 a.m. by loud banging sounds coming from outside her home.
Lights inside the house, although turned off, began to flicker. Fearing electrocution or an attack, they stayed in their bedrooms until the noise had subsided.
Minutes later, said the nurse, her landlady who lives nearby came to the house and informed her that the roof on a portion of the home had been blown off. Heavy rain continued to pour in, soaking supplies, electronics and appliances.
'I came outside and saw for myself...the kitchen was completely exposed, and the rain kept falling in and soaking everything. The lights and everything have been soaked so many times, it just is not safe, and my appliances that survived, I had to ask someone to keep for me. My stove and washing machine were soaking. I am here alone. I did not eat anything for the day because I can't cook here,' she said.
'We have no Internet. My daughter, who is about to write SEA next year, has online classes and she needs to be able to attend but we have no means to do that right now. I had to send her to stay with my friend because she is so traumatised,' she added.
Later that morning, she said, she contacted her area councillor and the home was visited by the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation. The unit distributed a mattress, tarpaulin and emergency aid to the landlady, but rainwater is still falling into the house.
'They also gave the landlady some money for supplies and repairs. The landlady used the tarpaulin and the old galvanise to re-cover the area that was exposed but because it is not completely covered and the galvanise is not bolted down, water is still seeping in and it has become unlivable,' said the nurse.
'Even so the wind keeps pulling at it so the water keeps coming in. The condition that things are in, we cannot stay here. I lived here for one year. I am not even sure I can afford somewhere else right now. I am working and I work hard to take care of my daughter and run a household. I do everything on my own and because it is just me it would be difficult to find a place at a good price for me and her,' she said.
The Express contacted Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas about if any help could be rendered to the resident.
Thomas indicated that she was aware of the situation and outlined the assistance offered through the Corporation.
According to Thomas, 50 people were severely affected by harsh weather over the past few days and they
were offered mattresses and tarpaulins.
Thirty-one of those affected, she said, were given a $2,500 repair grant.
In the case of the nurse, the mayor said the grant was given directly to the landlady.
Thomas added that those assessed by the DMU and the Member of Parliament's office would be assisted through the self-help grant. MP Kennedy Richards, she said, was working hard to ensure that these grants were distributed to those affected, but the grant would be given to repair the specific unit in question and likely given to the landlord/landlady.
This grant is estimated to be $25,000.
'The MP's office, who is working closely with us, his office will be helping persons to get support through the self-help grant. That grant is supposed to be facilitated sometime this week so that the council and myself will be in communication with the MP's office to ensure that those persons who were affected will be facilitated with the self-help grant. The self-help grant should be $25,000. Once that grant is provided, which we hope that it should be by this week, she will be covered. I know it will be specifically for the repairs of that specific unit,' said Thomas.
When asked about emergency housing, she said that the Corporation did not have such jurisdiction but that she would speak to the MP about it. Only in the case of dire emergency, she said, shelters can be activated by the DMU. However, she added that the council was willing to provide financial assistance for the resident should she be able to find another apartment.
'With respect to housing for this person I will have to speak to the MP. The council, also in empathising with her situation, is willing if she looks for alternative rental property, possibly around the same price of where she is, we will try to see if we can assist her for the first month until she gets back on her feet,' she said.
In response, the resident stated that while she would be grateful for the assistance, the time taken to repair a unit would be spent in a dangerous and unstable situation.
'The issue is finding housing because I can't stay here. I would like to, I just don't know how at this point. Truthfully, it is unsafe for me to stay here even one more day, I don't know what to do,' said the nurse.
Those interested in offering assistance can reach the resident at 286 8256