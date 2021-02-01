A bag containing trap guns were discovered by police in Toco on Sunday night.
Police on anti-crime exercise searching an area off Toco Main Road stumbled upon the bag which contained 19 trap guns.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
The anti-crime exercise was conducted between 7.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. by officers of the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit and Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Aguilal and Insp Callender.
Investigations are ongoing.