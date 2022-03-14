Five fishermen were rescued by a Bahamian vessel The Siem Spearfish from a sunken fishing boat in Tobago yesterday.
At approximately 12.25 a.m., Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said it was alerted that a 55-foot Trinidad fishing vessel, the Crystal Eye, had sunk near the coast of south-west Tobago.
The five persons on board the vessel rescued were captain James Kirwam, 59, of La Horquetta; Kyle Dyer, 31, of Arima; Azim Baksh, 35, of Chaguanas; Jerome Nicome, 63, of St Helena, and Keston Frederick, 36, of Parlatuvier but living in Trinidad, TEMA said.
TEMA director Allan Stewart said the agency was contacted by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard. “We would have coordinated with the Tobago Emergency Medical Services. They had an ambulance on standby on the port, “ Stewart said.
The fishermen were transported to the Scarborough Port, where medical personnel from the Tobago Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) treated one of the rescued men for hypothermia. After treatment, the men were accommodated at a guest house.
“We coordinated shelter and were able to have the men fed and comfortable during the morning. We later made contact with their next of kin which we coordinated with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard,” Stewart said.
Stewart thanked the Bahamian team and all rescue parties involved for their swift action and assistance to the fishermen. Arrangements were made via the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard to have men accommodated via the inter-island ferry yesterday afternoon to Trinidad.
—Elizabeth Williams
