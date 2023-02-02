A watchman charged with kidnaping and sex crimes, was granted $350,000 bail and placed on a curfew on Monday.
He appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal- Gafoor, charged with kidnapping, sexual touching, false imprisonment, serious indecency, and grievous sexual assault.
As part of the bail condition, the accused is not to have any communication with the victim, stay at least 40 feet away from her and report three times a week to the police station. He was also placed on an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
He is expected to reappear in court on February 27.
Police reports stated that on January 25, at around 11.30 a.m. a woman entered a private taxi in Carenage, driven by a man known to her and requested to be taken to Big Yard. Upon arrival at Big Yard, the driver did not stop, instead he continued driving along the Western Main Road towards Chaguaramas. On reaching Skallywag Bay, Chaguaramas carpark, it’s alleged that the driver stopped the vehicle, pulled the head of the woman and demanded she perform various sexual acts.
The matter was reported to the Carenage police station and officers of the Special Victim Department investigated, which led to the arrest of the suspect on January 25 and subsequent charge on January 28.
Charges were laid by constable Frederick.
The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan and Sergeant Cedeno-Figaro, Inspector Simmons and acting Sergeant Ray.