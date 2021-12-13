A man with two addresses who allegedly stabbed a man with a kitchen knife was denied bail.
Shamarie Forgenie, of Pierreville, Mayaro, and Long Circular Road, St James, was charged with the offence of wounding with intent to murder.
Forgenie appeared on Monday in a virtual hearing before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey, and was denied bail.
According to a police report report, Forgenie got into an argument with a 45-year-old man on December 10.
During the altercation, Forgenie allegedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed the man eight times.
Forgenie also allegedly threatened to kill the victim.
Officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) responded and the victim was taken to a medical facility, treated and later discharged.
A medical report was produced on his behalf.
Investigations were conducted by Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dowarka, and PCs Meighoo and Boodoosingh of the Mayaro CID leading to the arrest of Forgenie.
He was remanded into custody until January 10.