A man charged with 20 offences was denied bail by a Couva magistrate on Wednesday.
Anthon Thomas, 42 of Railway Road, Couva, appeared virtually before magistrate Christine Charles. He was charged with:
seven offences of house breaking and larceny
two offences of office breaking and larceny
two offences of pavilion breaking and larceny
two offences of school breaking and larceny
two offences of warehouse breaking and larceny
two offences of sacrilege
one offence of shop breaking and larceny
possession of firearm,
possession of ammunition.
Thomas was remanded into custody and the matters adjourned to a date in May.
He was arrested on April 1 and charged on April 5 by officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department (CID), a post to the police's social media page stated.
The investigation was supervised by acting Sgt Harriot and included constables Huggins, Hosein, Flemming and Chapman of the Couva CID.