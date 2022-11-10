A man was placed on $250,000 bail after allegedly assaulting his wife with a cutlass and slapping her.
As conditions of his bail, the 34-year-old of Chaguanas was ordered to stay 400 metres away from the woman, have no direct or indirect contact with her and report to the police station once a month.
He faced Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Tuesday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
He will re-appear before the court on December 6.
According to a police report, on April 18, a woman was at her home when it is alleged her intoxicated common-law husband entered her bedroom and an argument ensued.
During the argument, the woman was allegedly slapped on her face, hit with a cutlass, and her life threatened. The incident was reported to the police on November 5, the police’s post stated.
An investigation was launched by officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit- Chaguanas Division and, as a result, the accused was arrested on November 7.
Charges were laid by constable Gransam while investigations were conducted by ASP Seecharan, Insp Davidson, and Acting Cpl Jagroop, and supervised by Supt Guy-Alleyne.