Two men appeared before a Princes Town magistrate, charged separately for larceny and marijuana related offences.
Devon Loubon and Ronnie Emmanuel who were arrested on Friday, faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Monday.
Loubon who was charged with house breaking and larceny and another larceny charge, was placed on $125,000 bail for each of the charges. He is expected to reappear before the magistrate on April 24.
Emmanuel was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking and possession of more than four growing plants of the genus cannabis. He was granted $150,000 bail to cover the both charges. His matters were adjourned to April 5.