A man was granted $375,000 bail on charges arising out of an alleged shooting incident in Sangre Grande.
Micah Andre Cadette also known as ‘Popcaan’, 29 of Wallenvale, Guaico, Sangre Grande, faced a Sangre Grande magistrate on Tuesday on the charges of discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a roadway, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. Cadette who entered not guilty pleas to the charges, will reappear before the magistrate on June 8.
He was arrested and charged on May 16 by constable Rodney of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID). According to police reports, at 7 a.m. on May 11, police officers attached to the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol, Task Force and Sangre Grande CID responded to a report of shooting with intent at Gilkes Street, Sangre Grande.
Upon arrival, police learned that two men had an argument in which one of the men was allegedly slapped in the face and received threats by the other. Police were told the alleged perpetrator left and later returned to the scene brandishing a firearm. The man, fearful for his life, began running and then heard one loud sound. He managed to escape and later contacted the police. Crime scene investigators later processed the scene and enquiries culminated in the arrest of the 29-year-old suspect who was apprehended following a raid at his home.