A labourer accused of rape, was granted $250,000 bail in Tobago.
As conditions of the bail, the 26-year-old who appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate, is to report to the Shirvan Road police station every Saturday and have no contact with the victim or come within 50 feet of her. He is also to reside at Lesson George Drive, Lowlands, Tobago.
He was placed on the bail, with a cash alternative of $25,000 and the matter was adjourned to June 23.
According to a police report, the victim stated that around 9.15 p.m. on May 18, she left home with the accused whom she knows well, to go to Crown Point to purchase dinner. On their return from Crown Point, he allegedly took her to an apartment in Lowlands and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.
Investigations were spearheaded by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Seecharan, Acting Inspector Miller and Sgt Caterson of the Special Victims Department, Tobago. The accused was arrested and charged on May 25.