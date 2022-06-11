JUDGMENT has been reserved by the Privy Council in the appeal brought by the Office of the Attorney General over the declaration by the local Court of Appeal that the automatic denial of bail to those charged with murder was unconstitutional.
Following a two-day hearing beginning on Wednesday, five British law lords said they needed time to consider the submissions advanced by attorneys for the State and those representing former murder accused Akilli Charles before delivering the ruling.
A date for the delivery has not yet been decided.
The State is seeking to have the apex court overturn the Appeal Court’s ruling and once again make murder an unbailable offence.
Back in February, a three-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Ivor Archie, along with Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip, found that Section 5(1) of the Bail Act of 1994 was unconstitutional insofar that it did not allow those accused of the capital offence to apply for bail.
Because of this, the judges also held that the section was also in breach of the doctrine of separation of powers since it also took away a core judicial function, that is, the consideration of bail for those accused individuals.
Mockery of innocence
At Thursday’s hearing before Lords Hodge, Kitchin, Hamblem, Burrows and Stephens, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC submitted that the section also took away an accused person’s right to the presumption of innocence until guilt is proven.
“There are young men who have lost the roaring years of their lives. Akilli Charles spent nine years in prison. There are people in prison for over 20 years and to tell those people ‘don’t worry you are presumed innocent’ makes a mockery of the presumption of innocence,” said Ramlogan.
He reiterated the case was not about everyone charged with murder being allowed bail, but simply that they should be allowed the opportunity to apply for bail and those applications will be considered by the courts on a case-by-case basis taking the varying circumstances into consideration.
Charles had brought a constitutional claim against the legality of the section after he and three others were made to spend nine years on remand before being freed by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in 2019 after she upheld a no-case submission.
While his claim was dismissed at the High Court by Justice Joan Charles, the Appeal Court eventually ruled in his favour clearing the way for those accused of murder to apply to the court for bail.
Four granted bail
Since the ruling, four people have been granted bail by the court.
Ramlogan submitted that the danger of the section was that police officers, once they lay a murder charge against someone, and based on the slow pace with which such matters take to come up for trial, that person can be made to spend up to 20 years in prison regardless of their innocence or guilt.
This in effect meant that the Police Service, part of the executive arm of the State, was being allowed to carry out a judicial function.
“A police officer can wrongfully charge an individual and determine if you go to jail for 20 years. Section 5 places the power in the hands of the executive.
“A police officer can pick and choose. It might be murder or attempted murder, but if he chooses murder, you lose all your liberty,” stated Ramlogan.
On Wednesday, Queen’s Counsel Peter Knox submitted that one of the reasons why Parliament took away the discretion from judicial officers when it came to such matters, was because back in 1994 it saw an increase in serious crime and the courts were being too lenient in the granting of bail.
The effect of that leniency was that those released on bail were allowed to re-enter society and would often-times commit further offences, he said.
And this is what Parliament was attempting to prevent by keeping murder accused behind prison walls, he submitted.
Also presenting submissions on Thursday was Douglas Mendes SC, on behalf of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) as an interested party.
In his submissions, while Mendes said he agreed with the decision of the Court of Appeal, he asked that the Privy Council allow even masters of the Supreme Court as well as magistrates be allowed to consider bail for murder accused.
It is currently stands, only High Court judges can do so, he said.
The reason for the request, he pointed out, was that whatever decision made by a High Court judge was final and the accused nor the prosecution could appeal that ruling.
If magistrates and masters were allowed to also consider the applications, then their decisions can be appealed at the Appeal Court should any of the parties see it fit to do so, he said.
Ramlogan is leading British Queen’s Counsel Peter Carter and Ganesh Saroop on behalf of Charles, while Knox is leading Fyard Hosein SC, on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.