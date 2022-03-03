Will those accused of murder be allowed to apply for bail from today?
That is the decision to be made by the Appeal Court after it ruled two weeks ago that the automatic denial of bail to murder accused was unconstitutional.
At 9 a.m. today, a three-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip will hear brief oral submissions from attorneys on whether or not this should be allowed to take place.
On February 17, the panel unanimously ruled that Section 5(1) of the 1994 Bail Act was unconstitutional since it had the effect of removing the jurisdiction of the court to consider bail for those accused of the capital offence.
Essentially, the court held that the section was unconstitutional, as it breached the doctrine of separation of powers.
The court had also dismissed the State’s contention that Section 5 was saved law and was therefore insulated from judicial challenge.
While these were the findings, the panel granted what is known as a “bridging order”, temporarily suspending its findings. That bridging order will expire today.
The issue now is whether the court will extend the order, or have it lifted. If the bridging order is not extended, this means all those accused of murder will be free to apply to the court for bail.
This does not mean it will be granted.
The constitutional claim was brought by former murder accused Akilli Charles, who was on remand for nine years before the charge against him was dismissed by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in May 2019, due to a lack of evidence.
Last year his claim was dismissed by High Court Justice Joan Charles after she found that any amendments to the Bail Act were the responsibility of Parliament and not the Judiciary.
But in the ruling two weeks ago, the Appeal Court reiterated that the Constitution was the highest law of the land, and the court had the power to make declarations as to whether other laws were in conformity with it.
And Section 5 of the Bail Act was not, said the judges.
Challenging task
Following the ruling, lead counsel for the AG’s Office, Fyard Hosein, SC, asked the court to grant a suspension of its order. He said the State intended to appeal the matter to the Privy Council in London, England, and that court may very well reverse the Appeal Court’s ruling.
It is in consideration of this Hosein said a stay/suspension of the order should be granted until the Privy Council makes the final ruling.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, led a team of attorneys on behalf of Charles.
The day following the ruling, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi held a news conference, saying if the stay/suspension were lifted, it could lead to approximately 1,200 murder accused currently on remand applying for bail.
It would be a challenging task for attorneys representing the State to properly resist all these applications, he said.
In addition, the Attorney General stated that the lifting of the stay prior to the Privy Council making its final ruling could lead to a plethora of litigation by murder accused for breach of their constitutional rights.