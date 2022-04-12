David Alexander has been placed on $400,000 bail after facing a magistrate on the manslaughter charge in relation to the death of his 15-year-old daughter, Alliyah Alexander.
Alexander, 36 and a corporal attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, appeared before magistrate Alexander Prince at the Couva Second Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
The indictable charge was laid by constable Ramkissoon of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
Sgt Mungroo prosecuted during the court hearing, while the soldier was represented by attorney Arden Williams.
Prince placed Alexander on $400,000 bail with a surety. As conditions of his bail, he is to surrender his passport and report to the St Margaret’s police station every Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
He will next face a magistrate on May 10.
Alliyah, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, was at her father’s Claxton Bay home on April 5, where she was allegedly being disciplined, a release form the police stated. She later became unresponsive and was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Dhilpaul and Insp Maharaj of HBI Region Three.