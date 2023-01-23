Seepersad condemned the action which unfolded back in November 2017, and described it as brutish, unlawful, uncivilised and that it amounted to an egregious act of trespass.
Bailiffs' demolition unlawful says judge
Nikita Braxton-Benjamin
A High Court judge stated that bailiffs have no legal authority to break down houses or throw out people’s belongings as he found that the property a couple occupied had been trespassed upon and awarded them $72,000 in damages.
Justice Frank Seepersad last week delivered the judgment in the case of Harvey Alexander and his wife, Marion Thomas-Alexander, against Natasha Noel and licensed bailiff Caleb Phillip.
Alexander said he was the owner of a house in Argyle, Tobago, and back in 1997, he entered into an agreement for the sale of the house with Natahsa’s father, Stephen Noel, for $18,000. Complete payment had to be made on or before November 30. The house stood on State land.
Stephen Noel however died before payments were completed, and Alexander and Thomas-Alexander contended that the contract was repudiated.
Alexander said he had occupied the house in 1989, but vacated it in 1997 and re-entered two years later. He married Thomas-Alexander in 2010.
In November 2017, Noel’s daughter Natasha Noel and Phillip, in company with police officers, entered the house without the Alexanders’ consent. The claimants stated that no legal documents or court order were produced, however, goods were removed, the bed dismantled and the wooden house was demolished. Losses were placed at over $226,800.
Phillip, in his witness statement, said he was acting on the instruction received from Natasha Noel to demolish the wooden structure on the property.
In their defence, Noel and Phillip said the Alexanders were not the owners of the house and Harvey Alexander did not occupy it since 1989.
They claim that Stephen Noel was the owner from 1997, and his daughter contends that Harvey Alexander agreed to sell it to him for $16,000. She contended there was no repudiation of the sale agreement. Stephen Noel applied for the land to be regularised, but died in September 2000 before this was done.
Natasha contends that after his death, she became the bona fide tenant of the property. She contended that the Alexanders trespassed and unlawfully occupied the house.
She denied that in the events of 2017, the bed was broken down, and said that Thomas-Alexander and her relatives put their belongings in bags and placed them by the road, and the outer walls of the house were broken. She said the claimants thereafter broke the lock and illegally occupied a fowl pen built by her father.
From the documents submitted, the court found that Alexander re-entered the dwelling house after Noel’s death in September 2000.
The judge was convinced the Alexanders established that Harvey Alexander was in possession of the house for 17 years and the defendants had no right to unlawfully enter the property. He said they did not obtain the Alexanders’ consent and they had no order for possession from the court.
The judge also noted that the length of time Harvey Alexander occupied the property, any rights vested in the deceased’s estate would have extinguished. He said, “Notwithstanding the evident dysfunction that prevails in many areas of national life, the rule of law still operates and this court will jealously protect and defend same.”
‘We do not live in the wild, wild west’
He also said Phillip’s actions were outside the scope of the functions under the Bailiffs Act and was therefore unlawful and unauthorised. He said bailiffs must discharge their duties strictly within the ambit of their statutory authority and that Phillip’s actions could not be condoned.
“Bailiffs have no general authorisation or authority to demolish structures or clear out people’s furniture, and the court will not condone the evisceration of citizens’ rights. For far too long, too many bailiffs have abused and disadvantaged citizens and this must stop.”
He also said the Police Service needs to ensure that officers only accompany bailiffs when it is it clear that the bailiff is acting in accordance with the law.
“The police must ensure that they are not used in an attempt to legitimise unlawful activity.”
He said the registrar will be directed to forward the judgment and witness statements in the matter to the Attorney General for a review as to whether Phillip’s bailiff licence should be revoked.
Given the bailiff’s actions and Natasha’s acceptance that the goods were removed from the house and that on instructions the house was destroyed, he found that the defendants’ actions amounted to an act of trespass.
In light of insufficient evidential proof, the court could however only award the couple $12,000 for the trespass. A sum of $5,000 was awarded for the destroyed goods.
The judge however said Thomas-Alexander had to witness her home being unlawfully demolished and her belongings placed in the street and yard while her husband was absent. He said it was oppressive and unwarranted, and it must have been dehumanising, traumatsing and embarrassing as it was done in full view of he police.
“We do not live in the wild, wild west where anything goes.” He said the rule of law must prevail. An award for aggravated damages was made at $55,000.
A 28-day stay of execution was ordered. The defendants were also ordered to pay the claimants’ costs.
