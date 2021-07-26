Yeaseal Fields

A Chaguanas baker was jailed on Monday for possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

Yeaseal Fields, 27, of Boss Lane, Enterprise, appeared in a virtual hearing before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie and pleaded guilty to the offences.

A report said that on Saturday around 3 p.m., while conducting a search at Isles Trace, Enterprise, police observed a man throw a black plastic bag into some nearby bushes.

The man attempted to flee but officers caught him.

The officers searched the bushes and found the black bag which contained a Smith and Wesson .38SPL and five rounds of .38SPL ammunition.

Fields was arrested and charged by PC Ramsundar-Wilson.

Fields was sentenced to 32 months with hard labour for possession of a firearm and two years hard labour for possession of ammunition.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

