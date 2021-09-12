Leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen Yasin Abu Bakr has issued a “warning” to the Government and all arms of the State to stop “oppressing” citizens of this country.
But police have said they are aware of Abu Bakr’s statements, and they are prepared to respond if the need arises.
Abu Bakr went live on the Jamaat’s Facebook page on Friday night and spoke for over an hour, highlighting the issues he viewed as “oppression” to people of Afro-Trinidadian descent.
“I warning the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, I (am) warning the police, I warning the Coast Guard, I warning everybody who is involved in the repression, the oppression of African people, I warning you today, this is your last day warning. Because it is coming on you,” he said.
Abu Bakr said the Government had been struggling to deal with Covid-19, and its impact on society, and therefore they should heed his words.
He blamed the State for not “helping poor people” during the pandemic, noting that with businesses closed, and people not being allowed to move freely, the ability to generate income had been greatly affected and the poorest in society felt it the most.
“Covid-19 is killing persons. It affects the weakest among us. But we have people in our communities who are not eating because they cannot afford to eat. So give them food to eat. Why are they not doing that?
“I will tell you why. There is money in the virus. There is money in the vaccine. So they are putting the money elsewhere and they are starving you, and the more they starve you, the easier it is (for the virus) to kill you as the body can’t resist. So they keep being starved.
But I say this now. A hungry man is an angry man. So you will see what happens if they keep starving us,” Abu Bakr said.
The Muslimeen leader said he was not threatening anyone but, rather, giving a “warning”.
He also spoke about what he said were injustices that Muslim and African children face in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
He claimed the system was against people of these denominations and he labelled parents as “wicked”, as he believed they allowed the injustices to continue.
“They’ve been asking where Abu Bakr? Where is Abu Bakr? I’m here now. But who is going to come and follow for what is right? They will say I am trouble. I am trouble, yes, for the wicked and evil in the land who want to enslave us and keep oppressing us.
“They don’t want our children to be properly educated. And they will put them in systems which will see them in unfavourable schools for 11 years of their lives, simply just to end up working in KFC? Come on, man,” Abu Bakr said.
He also spoke about injustice in the prison system, saying there were men incarcerated for over 15 years without a trial.
“In Trinidad, don’t fix the society, don’t give to the poor what is their due, don’t start to be fair and just, don’t let go the prisoners who you locking up for 15 years without a trial, don’t do that and you will see what will happen. Remember I warn you today,” Abu Bakr said.
He also addressed gang violence in the country, and called on young men to put down the illegal guns.
“You are falling into their traps. You are falling into the systems. They don’t want to see you or your children educated.
Stop buying the guns. Buy a laptop for your children. Buy things to invest in their future. Stop trying to keep them backward in the oppressive past.
And if you keep on doing that, then you are stupid. I am calling you stupid,” Abu Bakr said.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Sunday Express the Police Service had been made aware of the social media broadcast, and was prepared to respond to any activity that may be as a consequence of Abu Bakr’s words.
He said yesterday the police will follow intelligence-led policing and will be using all technology available to them to ensure law and order are maintained throughout the country.