Thirty-two years after the July 27, 1990, attempted coup, retired Major General Ralph Brown deemed Yasin Abu Bakr, who led the insurrection, “a coward and an evil man”.
He said Bakr “refused to apologise to then-prime minister ANR Robinson and Trinidad and Tobago”.
Brown said he opted for “negotiation”, which was the most difficult strategy, but it would have saved about 300 lives, including Robinson’s, then-attorney general Selwyn Richardson, members of Parliament, staff and hostages at the Red House in Port of Spain and Television House (Trinidad and Tobago Television—TTT) on Maraval Road.
During one of the darkest periods in the nation’s history, Bakr led a band of 114 insurgents to overthrow the democratically-elected Robinson administration, which resulted in a six-day siege, 24 deaths, and buildings in the capital city burned and looted.
Brown, who paid kudos to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force for its valour in crushing the attempted coup and ensuring adherence to democratic traditions, wrote the foreword in the recently-published book by Retired Brigadier Ancil Antoine, Attack With Full Force—The Defence Force Response to the Jamaat Al Muslimeen 1990 Attempted Coup, which lauded the army’s fortitude during the national crisis.
Blame the Privy Council
Before he swung into action that fateful Friday, Brown was enjoying a game of football between T&T and Jamaica in the Shell Caribbean Cup, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
In a telephone interview from his Tobago home on Monday, Brown said: “He’s (Bakr) a coward, an evil man... without any remorse. He did not go to the commission of enquiry (appointed by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in 2010). He did not apologise to Robinson. He did not apologise to the country.
“He is a lucky man, lucky to be alive. He owes his life to me. There were ministers who wanted me to blow the place (Red House) down. Ministers told me, ‘If it would maintain democracy, go ahead and do it.’ I said no. The operational arm is not vested in the politicians but the Chief of Defence Staff.
The State has an administrative role.”
Brown added: “Blame the Privy Council for Abu Bakr’s freedom. The Privy Council said the Jamaat invalidated the amnesty document by making further demands on the government.
“Could you imagine if the Jamaat had stormed the British Parliament and shot a minister like they shot (Diego Martin Central MP) Leo Des Vignes? Could you imagine if 24 people were murdered in the process? Do you think the British law lords would have set them free?
“I want to believe in Britain they have not retained the capital punishment. Colonel (Joseph) Theodore said he did not know the government or the acting president (Emmanuel Carter) had signed any document.
“Then president Noor Hassanali was out of the country. Neither did I know that. Carter was advised by some serious lawyers in the country.
“Col Derrick was the operations officer. When we asked the Jamaat to empty their pockets (after they surrendered), we found copies of it (the amnesty). They had made copies of the document with the photocopying machine in Parliament.
“Having claimed an amnesty, you have committed treason. The law says the only punishment for treason is the death penalty. I find it difficult to understand the Privy Council would say they ought not to be rearrested,” added Brown.
As murders, crime and violence permeate the national landscape, Brown said: “Bakr went back and continued his tirade. As an extension, we are reaping the whirlwind where people feel they can do anything and get away with it.
“I have many prominent friends from Laventille. In those days Laventille was not known for that kind of violence. Now everywhere in the country is a Laventille. Evil men have lost their reason and turn to brutish deeds.”
Faith in T&T, democracy
Asked how he would reflect on the distressing train of events today, Brown said: “I don’t remember even it’s July 27. Somebody close to me might call and say, ‘Ralph, you know it’s the anniversary of the coup.’
“When the Privy Council let them off, my then-wife woke me up and told me. I just rolled over... she was upset. But I think the country should be eternally vigilant. The security forces should never let their guard down.
“My sincere wish is the Government and the Opposition would work assiduously towards resolving the issues of crime and criminality.”
On the way forward, Brown added: “I am a patriot. I have faith in democracy, faith in my people and the country. The country will survive. We have to do something urgently about the crime situation.
“People should be given expeditious trials. It’s one of the major problems. Trials are taking too long. About 30 years ago, you had the airport fiasco. Now the primary enquiry has not yet started. It takes about ten to 15 years to get a murder trial. Justice must be swift.”
‘Call to duty’
Reflecting upon the army’s role in 1990, Brown said: “At Independence (August 31, 1962), some people felt we should not have had an army, including the late Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams.
“If we did not have an army in 1990, we would have been have living in a different country. The entire Defence Force responded admirably. They answered the call to duty.”
Brown added: “Most people did not know that it (the attempted coup) was finished in about two hours. By around 8 p.m. (on Friday) the only thing to be resolved was how it was going to be resolved—either with bloodshed or by negotiation.
“They took over the Red House. We did not know they had taken over TTT building until we saw Abu Bakr on the television that night. The (Radio) 610 building (Abercromby Street) was there. It was fire-bombed, but people like Belmont broadcaster Dennis McComie were able to extinguish the fire and continue reaching the frightened and traumatised population.
“We knocked Bakr off the air, thereby dismantling the transmitter at Cumberland Hill. We set up a broadcast unit in Camp Ogden for TTT. The other transmission site was located off the Uriah Butler (Couva) site. We dismantled it... the army went and dismantled it. Abu Bakr could not spew his bile. Abu Bakr became annoyed. His whole tenor changed.
“The Jamaat and Bakr misread the mood of the population. The country would not have supported them. The country was under tremendous financial pressure, people were angry. It did not happen.”
Brown said the army was faced with three options—blow the building down, storm it, or negotiate.
“The other two options would have meant about 300 people could have died. People who were hiding in various parts of the Red House, they were hiding from the Jamaat. Even the tea ladies who were hiding in the cupboards.
“As the hostage situation raged on, Bilal Abdullah (now in China) shot Robinson in the leg. He also shot Richardson in the leg. They were tied together.
“I chose the most difficult option, which was negotiate. It took us six days to achieve it. Eventually they laid down their arms and surrendered to the army.”
Brown also said United States Special Forces had arrived here and were prepared for combat.
“Few people knew the Americans had landed here. The aircraft could hold about 200 to 300 people. Herbert Atwell (Energy Minister), the US Ambassador (Charles Gargano), Major Selwyn Derrick and I went onto the aircraft. We told them we could handle the crisis internally.
“They left five of their members. I think they went to Puerto Rico, where they stayed until the crisis was over.”