A 53-year-old labourer was placed on bond in the sum of $5,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for one year. The man was sentenced yesterday by Magistrate Sarah De Silva at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court after being charged last Thursday with two counts of assault by threats and three counts of Breach of a Protection Order.
Curtis Charles, also known as ‘Baldhead’, ‘Jasper’ and ‘Shortman’, of Hicks Lane, Eastern Main Road, D’abadie, previously appeared in court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to the three counts of breach of a protection order. He pleaded not guilty to the assault by threat charge and was granted bail the sum $45,000 and was ordered to stay 100 feet away from the complainant and to have no communication with her.
A Protection Order was issued on March 5, after Charles made telephone calls to his former common law wife on February 28 and again on March 3 where he threatened to kill her if she didn’t come back home.
However, Charles breached the Protection Oder when he again called the woman on March 20 and August 16 wanting to know her whereabouts.
Last Wednesday at 4pm, the woman was in the bedroom at a house in Biche when she heard Charles calling her name asking to talk. She then heard knocking on a glass window in the living room. The woman looked outside and saw Charles. He was arrested in Biche on August 18 at 5:30 pm and was charged at the Sangre Grande Police Station.