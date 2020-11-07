TWO brothers of Petit Valley were arrested for car theft in Mayaro.
The brothers, 27 and 29, were detained in Manzanilla as they allegedly attempted to flee the eastern police district early Thursday.
Police said the brothers linked to larceny, firearm, robbery, housebreaking, larceny motor vehicle court matters.
On Wednesday night, police received a report that a silver Nissan B13 was stolen at Mayaro.
Cpl Singh, PCs Baran, Joseph, and Libert of the Manzanilla station responded to the report and intercepted a Toyota Yaris driven by one of the brothers near the Manzanilla sawmill at Eastern Main Road.
While interviewing the suspect, police noticed a vehicle - which was the one reported stolen - proceeding in the same direction.
The vehicle suddenly stopped, then began to reverse.
The officers pursued the vehicle, and when they cornered it, the driver exited the car and ran into the bushes.
Mayaro and Manzanilla police officers searched the bushes extensively, and some five hours later detained the suspect.
He was found near Eastern Main Road, some three miles from where he allegedly abandoned the vehicle.
The suspects were taken to the Mayaro Police Station, and the vehicle impounded.
They were expected to be charged with the offence of larceny motor vehicle.