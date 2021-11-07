A MAN was shot and killed by a security officer on Friday night after making threats and demanding money at a supermarket.
The estate constable was conducting duties around 7 p.m. at Warmer Mart at Manahambre Road, Ste Madeleine.
He was armed with a pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition.
He was in the camera surveillance room at the supermarket, when he saw two men with ski masks enter, police said.
One approached the cashier and the other ran up a flight a stairs and began banging on the door, to the camera room and demanding money.
He said he came to kill.
Armed with a gun, he tried to climb over the door.
The estate constable drew his pistol and called on the man to drop the gun, but he continued to demand money and make threats to kill, police stated.
The officer discharged one round from his service pistol, which struck the man.
The man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.
A pistol, with nine rounds of ammunition, was recovered, police said.
His accomplice fled the supermarket.
Supt Rampath, Inspectors Ramlogan and Santana, Sgts Hosein and Barran and Cpl Roopchan visited the scene.