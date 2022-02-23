POLICE shot and killed a 25-year-old man who was part of a group that beat and slapped several employees while robbing a warehouse in San Juan yesterday.
The deceased was identified as Denille Robinson.
The rest of his accomplices escaped with mini-fridges, stoves and an undisclosed sum of cash.
Police said that around 1.10 p.m., eight men in two cars and a three-tonne truck arrived at the warehouse complex, off Boundary Road, San Juan (North).
Some of the men had cutlasses while four had guns.
The men first went to a warehouse occupied by Reliable Appliances and Parts Ltd.
They stormed in and, after beating several employees, ordered them to lie on the ground while asking: “Where the money is?”
Reliable employee Clarence Philbert later told the Express: “We collected some goods from a company and when we were checking it out a truck pulled in. I walked outside cause I heard the vehicle but then it stopped in the middle of the driveway so I started to walk back in.
“When I turned around I see two men jump out a yellow pick-up so I pretend I was going inside. Then they charged at me with gun and put me to lie down. Then I see men with cutlass come in and they start to kick me and say ‘doh watch me, doh watch nobody’. I turned my face and then I hear them asking ‘where the money is, where the money is’,” said Philbert.
He said they were told that the money was in an adjacent building and one of the bandits wanted one of the employees to accompany him but the employee refused.
“So then man come to kick me in my face and thing and then start to planass me on my back and say ‘doh watch’. So I put my hand on my head and, yeah, that was it,” he added.
Philbert said the men who came with the truck left with small appliances such as stoves and mini-fridges.
“They try to take a big fridge but they couldn’t lift it,” he said.
“It’s a traumatic scene but life have to go on. At least nobody life was taken, that’s the most I can say yes,” Philbert reflected.
The bandits also took money from employees and customers, including $70 from Philbert which he had left over after buying his lunch.
Two of the bandits who came in the three-tonne truck left while another group in the car also departed after robbing a group of employees at a scaffolding rental company on the same compound.
One bandit remained, continuing to rob employees and customers and even took time to rummage through their cellular phones.
By that time, officers of the Police Service North Eastern Division Task Force were informed of the robbery and arrived in time to see the last of the gunmen (Robinson) attempting to leave.
Police said when he saw them, he raised a gun and discharged a few rounds at the officers, who fired back, hitting him several times about the body.
Officers then placed him in one of their vehicles and took him to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.