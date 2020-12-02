AN attempted armed robbery at a bar turned fatal for one of the criminals who was shot and killed on Wednesday night.
Police said the owner of the bar at Indian Walk, Princes Town, and a patron shot at the gun-toting criminals.
One of the thieves, who police said was a 26 year-old-resident from the area, was struck and died near the scene of the attempted crime.
The fatal shooting occurred at around 9.15 p.m. at a bar at Contention Road.
The bar owner, who is the holder of a Firearm Users Licence, was conducting sales at his establishment when two men - one armed with a firearm - approached and announced a robbery.
He became fearful and discharged his licensed firearm.
A 64-year-old businessman who was also at the bar, also fired his licenced firearm.
One of the criminals was hit, while the other ran off and escaped.
Officers of the Princes Town, and Southern Division Task Force responded.
The firearms carried by the bar owner, the patron and the deceased were seized by police.