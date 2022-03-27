crime tape
kali9

Two criminal suspects attempted to rob a married couple who are both police officers, on Saturday night.

One suspect paid with his life.

It happened at the junction of Cemetery Street and Lothian’s Road, Princes Town at 10.35p.m.

Investigators were told that the couple were in the parking lot of the Stop and Go Bar when two men walked up.

“Give me everything you have”, one of the suspect allegedly said, as he pointed a gun.

The police constable pulled his service weapon and fired four shots.

The gunman was struck and fell dead.

The second suspect fled.

The identity of the dead suspect is not immediately known.

He was described as being of African descent, slim built, dark brown complexion, approximately five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black short sleeve jersey, grey ¾ pants, and black shoes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Harbouring a fugitive: driver yet to be charged

Harbouring a fugitive: driver yet to be charged

The man who was driving the car in the trunk of which Anthony Seepersad was hi­ding has yet to be charged.

This was confirmed by seni­or police officials yesterday.

The man is being questioned by officers from the Maraval Police Station.

Seepersad, 28, was held by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force who intercepted a silver Suzuki Ciaz along Morne Coco Road in Maraval around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Recommended for you