Two criminal suspects attempted to rob a married couple who are both police officers, on Saturday night.
One suspect paid with his life.
It happened at the junction of Cemetery Street and Lothian’s Road, Princes Town at 10.35p.m.
Investigators were told that the couple were in the parking lot of the Stop and Go Bar when two men walked up.
“Give me everything you have”, one of the suspect allegedly said, as he pointed a gun.
The police constable pulled his service weapon and fired four shots.
The gunman was struck and fell dead.
The second suspect fled.
The identity of the dead suspect is not immediately known.
He was described as being of African descent, slim built, dark brown complexion, approximately five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black short sleeve jersey, grey ¾ pants, and black shoes.