crime tape
kali9

A police sergeant was robbed at his Gasparillo home on Monday.

Sergeant Kassieram Lutchman who is on vacation leave was returning from his yard around 10 p.m. after taking out the garbage when two men followed him.

The two unmasked men, one armed with a knife, ordered him into the house and they also entered.

They beat the officer and robbed him of a pistol which was loaded with a magazine and eight rounds of nine mm ammunition valued $5,500, They also robbed him of a pair of $300 police tactical boots and a $400 pair of handcuffs, a wallet with $700, his identification and bank cards and driver’s permit, his two cellular phone, a flashlight and the keys to his Nissan March

The men then tied up Lutchman and escaped.

Sgt Ramlogan and constables Sooknananand Madhoo responded to the report of robbery with violence and visited the scene and Lutchman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital via the emergency services.

Acting Inspector Santlal is continuing investigations.

A suspect was later arrested in Princes Town and the gun recovered.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No devaluation plan, says Imbert

No devaluation plan, says Imbert

Government has no plans to devalue the Trinidad and Tobago currency, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.

He was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on what action will be taken to address the finding contained in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest report that the country’s real effective exchange rate was overvalued by some 20.4 per cent.

‘Prime Minister will lose political favour, the people’s trust’

‘Prime Minister will lose political favour, the people’s trust’

The top cop fiasco will have a negative political fallout for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Rowley’s credibility will be negatively impacted and there will be distrust from the population over his disclosure that he was the high-ranking official who provided information to former Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad about former police commissioner Gary Griffith, according to political analysts Dr Winford James and Mukesh Basdeo.

Recommended for you