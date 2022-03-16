A police sergeant was robbed at his Gasparillo home on Monday.
Sergeant Kassieram Lutchman who is on vacation leave was returning from his yard around 10 p.m. after taking out the garbage when two men followed him.
The two unmasked men, one armed with a knife, ordered him into the house and they also entered.
They beat the officer and robbed him of a pistol which was loaded with a magazine and eight rounds of nine mm ammunition valued $5,500, They also robbed him of a pair of $300 police tactical boots and a $400 pair of handcuffs, a wallet with $700, his identification and bank cards and driver’s permit, his two cellular phone, a flashlight and the keys to his Nissan March
The men then tied up Lutchman and escaped.
Sgt Ramlogan and constables Sooknananand Madhoo responded to the report of robbery with violence and visited the scene and Lutchman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital via the emergency services.
Acting Inspector Santlal is continuing investigations.
A suspect was later arrested in Princes Town and the gun recovered.