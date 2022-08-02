A Freeport man was shot in the head by gunmen who chased his father through their home on Monday.
Kwesi Cox, a 32-year-old construction worker, was pronounced dead at the Couva District Hospital.
His father, Clyde Cox, was not injured.
The incident occurred at Calcutta No. 1, Freeport, at around 2p.m.
His uncle, Derek Charles, told the Express Cox was in the bathroom when two gunmen ambushed his father outside their home.
The elder Cox was sitting with two villagers outside their home when the men arrived and demanded that they hand over their cellphones. The gunmen then pointed the gun at Cox and ordered him inside the house.
But Cox turned around and ran into the house shouting “bandit, bandit”, Charles said.
“Kwesi opened the bathroom door and stuck his head out to see what was happening. That was when one of the men shot him in the head. He fell right there and was bleeding,” he said.
The gunmen then ran out of the house and escaped.
Charles said, “We believe this was a robbery, as these men were not involved in anything. When the gunmen came and tried to get my brother inside he got scared because his family was inside and started to shout. He bang the bathroom door while he was running and screaming to alert Kwesi. That was when he opened the door and got shot.”
The gunmen escaped with two cellphones belonging to the villagers outside.
“After the shot they just ran out so they couldn’t take anything else. We took my nephew to the hospital but he was pronounced dead,” he said.
Kwesi Cox was described as a young man with big dreams. And although he had no permanent job, Charles said, he was aspiring to own a BMW car.
Kwesi Cox was not married and had no children.
Central Division police cordoned off the area and conducted a search for the suspects. But no one was arrested.