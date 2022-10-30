crime scene

The owner of a mini-mart was robbed by gun-toting men while conducting sales.

It was around 7.55 p.m. on Thursday when two men entered the woman’s Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, establishment with guns.

They took her cellular phones, a quantity of Brazilian gold valued at $1,500, and $2,300 from the cash register.

The men escaped on foot into nearby bushes.

The 36-year-old victim, who is also a secondary school teacher, contacted the police who conducted investigations at the scene.

In another incident, a 36-year-old wo­man was at her Fanny Village, Point Fortin, home when she was awakened around 3 a.m. on Friday to a sound in her room.

She saw a man and raised an alarm. The man, who had gained entry by prying open a door to the side of the house, left and ran into the bushes.

Checks revealed that three cellular phones were taken.

A recreational club in Erin was also broken into on Friday morning.

The 61-year-old businessman reported that a DVR (digital video recording) system, a television and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks were discovered missing.

The thieves forced open a window to gain entry and to escape from the establishment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What happened to Robin?

What happened to Robin?

The family of missing business owner Zaid “Robin” Hosein continues to pray for a miracle, si…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What happened to Robin?

What happened to Robin?

The family of missing business owner Zaid “Robin” Hosein continues to pray for a miracle, si…

Recommended for you

Recommended for you