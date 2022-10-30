The owner of a mini-mart was robbed by gun-toting men while conducting sales.
It was around 7.55 p.m. on Thursday when two men entered the woman’s Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, establishment with guns.
They took her cellular phones, a quantity of Brazilian gold valued at $1,500, and $2,300 from the cash register.
The men escaped on foot into nearby bushes.
The 36-year-old victim, who is also a secondary school teacher, contacted the police who conducted investigations at the scene.
In another incident, a 36-year-old woman was at her Fanny Village, Point Fortin, home when she was awakened around 3 a.m. on Friday to a sound in her room.
She saw a man and raised an alarm. The man, who had gained entry by prying open a door to the side of the house, left and ran into the bushes.
Checks revealed that three cellular phones were taken.
A recreational club in Erin was also broken into on Friday morning.
The 61-year-old businessman reported that a DVR (digital video recording) system, a television and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks were discovered missing.
The thieves forced open a window to gain entry and to escape from the establishment.