A fire in Cunupia on Friday morning claimed the life of 77-year-old Ramdeo Ragoo.
Ragoo, of Jerningham Road, Cunupia, was in his home with four other relatives when around 11 a.m. a Nissan AD Wagon pulled up next to the house.
Two men exited the car and entered the home via the back door. There, they met a woman and her three children, and announced a hold-up.
They relieved the woman of her cash, jewelry and cellphone, before throwing a liquid on the ground and onto the furniture.
The men then set the liquid on fire and ran out of the house.
They re-entered the car and drove away.
Relatives at the home raised an alarm and were able to safely exit, with the exception of Ragoo.
Ragoo, police were told, was trapped within the premises, as the fire quickly spread.
Residents of the area formed a bucket brigade and attempted to contain the fire.
The police and Fire Service were also notified and, within minutes, appliances were on the scene.
However, Ragoo was found inside the house, dead.
Relatives told police Ragoo had recently suffered a stroke and was visually impaired.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, relatives said they believed they knew who the killers were, and also who would have sent them there.
The disagreement, they said, all stemmed from an ongoing land dispute.
They claimed that on Carnival Monday morning, six men visited the house with “channa bombs” and had attempted to burn it down.
However, at the time, relatives at the home—which usually houses ten people—were able to contain the blaze.
They claimed they called the police. However, no one arrived to take the report or investigate.
“The three children’s school clothes and shoes and things like that got bun up. But nobody was hurt and the house was fine. But they say they coming back. And like they come back today. They come and set the place on fire.
“The car stopped outside and two men come in and walked through the back door. They started to make a scene and grabbed the jewellery and thing from (name called) pocket. So, we were wondering if it was a robbery.
“But then they start throwing gas all over, and set the place on fire. And the fire spread fast. We were able to get the children and them out of the house, but the fire just catch everywhere and trap Ramdeo. We couldn’t get to him. And he died inside,” the Express was told by a relative.
It was said that Ragoo’s wife was inconsolable after learning of her husband’s death, as well as other members of the family.
The incident, police were told, stems from a dispute with a woman from the community.
Relatives said this dispute went back as far as 2018, and was over the parcel of land the family lived on.
“So a man is now dead over a piece of land? Ramdeo wasn’t a man who used to trouble anyone. He was a sweetheart. The family is on this land for about 50 years, and it’s only over the last three that all this drama start taking place. And now a man is dead. For what?”
Meanwhile, councillor for Cunupia under the Chaguanas Borough Corporation Richard Sukdeo said the district is mourning “the criminal act” which resulted in Ragoo’s death.
He said the incident is a continued attack on the family, where homemade bombs were thrown at their residence on Carnival Monday.
The councillor lamented that ten people are now displaced because of the deadly fire. Sukdeo called on the Government to immediately intervene with accommodation for the family.