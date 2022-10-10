POLICE are searching for two men who during a home invasion at a sea-front property in La Romaine early on Monday robbed a businessman of $10,000 US, an undisclosed amount of Trinidad and Tobago currency, thousands of dollars’ worth of gold jewellery.
The armed thieves scaled a wall which borders the coastline and escaped with the loot.
The businessman was held up at gunpoint, and his hands were bound with a tie-strap by the armed intruders.
A police report stated that at around 4.20 a.m. on Monday, the victim opened the garage door to allow a friend who was on her way to his residence, when he was confronted by two men.
Both men wore dark clothing and ski masks on their faces, with one armed with a knife, and the other a firearm.
The men then ordered the victim back into his home and tied his hands together with a tie strap.
They ransacked the house and robbed the victim of $10,000 US, TT currency, and a quantity of gold jewellery consisting of chains, rings and hand-bands.
The criminals jumped a wall on the northern side of the premises which borders the coastline and escaped.
Officers of the La Romaine Police Post, San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force responded and investigations are continuing.