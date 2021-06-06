Two men who attempted to rob a supermarket in Princes Town on Saturday afternoon were caught off guard when one of their victims turned out to be a police officer.
Police said the men entered Rejoice Supermarket, located at Edward Street, along Naparima/Mayaro Road, at around 5pm and shouted at customers to lie on the floor.
One of the men was armed with a gun.
A police officer, who was purchasing items at the supermarket, drew his service firearm and called on the men to drop the weapon, police said.
Instead, the men fired two shots at the officer who fired back.
The men ran out of the supermarket and fled in a blue Nissan Almera car.
The officer contacted his colleagues and the vehicle was intercepted at Dyer’s Village, about four kilometres away.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran through some bushes, police said.
However, the second suspect exited the vehicle and collapsed on the roadway. He was arrested and taken to the Princes Town Hospital for medical treatment.
Members of the Southern Division Task Force and officers attached to the Princes Town Police Station visited the scene.