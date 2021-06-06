bandis

The Rejoice Supermarket in Princes Town.

Two men who attempted to rob a supermarket in Princes Town on Saturday afternoon were caught off guard when one of their victims turned out to be a police officer.

Police said the men entered Rejoice Supermarket, located at Edward Street, along Naparima/Mayaro Road, at around 5pm and shouted at customers to lie on the floor.

One of the men was armed with a gun.

A police officer, who was purchasing items at the supermarket, drew his service firearm and called on the men to drop the weapon, police said.

Instead, the men fired two shots at the officer who fired back.

The men ran out of the supermarket and fled in a blue Nissan Almera car.

The officer contacted his colleagues and the vehicle was intercepted at Dyer’s Village, about four kilometres away.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran through some bushes, police said.

However, the second suspect exited the vehicle and collapsed on the roadway. He was arrested and taken to the Princes Town Hospital for medical treatment.

Members of the Southern Division Task Force and officers attached to the Princes Town Police Station visited the scene.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

13 more Covid deaths

13 more Covid deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.

The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:

lseven elderly men with comorbidities,

+2
VACCINE RUSH

VACCINE RUSH

More than 2,500 manufacturing sector workers showed up at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 injection at the start of a public/private sector vaccination drive.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade to facilitate the process.

+2
State moves on land grabbers

State moves on land grabbers

THE Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) has confirmed that legal action will be pursued against alleged land grabbers who are cultivating and occupying more than 200 acres of State land in Basil Trace, Mayaro.

This after residents of the area told the Express last week that its forests had fallen victim to hundreds of illegal “farmers”, who are attempting to divide and distribute plots among themselves.

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal slammed the Government yesterday, claiming that increased lockdowns had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate, but instead increased it.

Moonilal and Davendranath Tancoo, MP for Oropouche West, hosted a United National Congress (UNC) virtual news conference, during which they berated the Government for what they said was the poor handling of the pandemic and poverty within the population.