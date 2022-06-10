POLICE arrested four men on Thursday night who allegedly committed an armed robbery several hours earlier.
Police allegedly recovered a quantity of cash, weaponry, and auto electronics and accessories in the vehicle which officers caused to stop on the highway shortly after 10 p.m.
Police checks revealed that the four suspects and the items recovered fit the description of a report of robbery with violence report which occurred at around 2.30 p.m. that day at BW Imports Ltd at Papourie Road, Diamond Village, San Fernando.
The suspects who were detained are an equipment operator, aged 43, of Barrackpore; a labourer, aged 20, of Couva; a fisherman, aged 33, of Penal, and a labourer, aged 31, of Diamond Village, San Fernando.
They were detained during a joint police exercise with the Debe Highway Patrol Unit and Highway Patrol Task Force on the south-bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
At around 10.20 p.m. Insp Cadette, Sgt Jairaj, Cpls Maharaj, Dhanasar and Lulkool, and other officers observed light blue Nissan Almera proceeding in a southerly direction on the highway in a manner that aroused the officers’ suspicions.
The officers saw three objects thrown out of the rear window of the vehicle and into some nearby bushes.
Insp Cadette and the officers stopped the vehicle and the four occupants were instructed to exit.
Officers searched the bushes and found a blue lunch bag containing TT currency, a white plastic bag with an AK-47 and a revolver together with 18 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition and six live rounds of .38 ammunition, and a black plastic bag containing auto electronics and accessories.
The officers also searched the four suspects and the vehicle and discovered a large quantity of TT currency, foreign currencies and a cutlass in the vehicle.
Insp Cadette enquired from the occupants if they have ever been issued with a Firearm Users License and they allegedly remained silent.
The senior officers also enquired of the suspects where they acquired the large quantity of cash as well as the other items that was discovered in the nearby bushes and they allegedly again remained silent.
The suspects were cautioned, arrested and conveyed to the Debe police station.
Police said from the vehicle, the officers recovered items were $12,754 TT currency, $29 US currency, $50 Suriname currency and $20 Venezuelan currency, auto electrical items and accessories valued of $2,620, five cell phones, eight packs of cigarettes and a cutlass.
Also $979 TT was found in the blue lunch bag, police said.
The suspects are expected to participate in several identification parades in the Central, Southern and South-Western Police Divisions in relation to several reports of robberies.
The officers also executed search warrants at the residences of the suspects, however, nothing illegal was found on those premises.