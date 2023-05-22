ATM-new-money

A 21-year-old bank employee charged with two counts of larceny was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety.

The charges were laid after an extensive investigation was conducted into

unauthorized transactions on the accounts of two customers at a major commercial bank.

Adrian Thomas, of Princes Town, was arrested on Thursday.

According to police reports, on May 16 a customer reported to the bank that he observed several unauthorized online transactions on his savings account that he never set up, activated, or authorised anyone to make on his behalf. Checks were made, and 49 of these transactions totalling $63,765.00 were allegedly discovered on the customer’s account during the period June 12, 2022, and May 15, 2023.

Further checks were made and six similar online transactions totalling $2,090 were also allegedly discovered on another customer’s account during the period January 8, 2023, and January 16, 2023. This customer also denied having set up, activated, or authorised anyone to make these on his behalf.

Cpl (Ag.) Ramdial conducted enquiries which led to Thomas being charged with two counts of Larceny in the sums of $63,765 and $2,090 respectively with respect to the unauthorized transactions. He is expected to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on June 7.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brace for showers, floods, Met Office warns

Brace for showers, floods, Met Office warns

Tobago and East Trinidad have been warned to brace for showers this morning.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) yesterday issued an adverse weather alert—yellow level for Trinidad and Tobago.

The alert, issued at 2 p.m., said the inclement weather would have started at 10 p.m. last night and end at 5 p.m. today.

‘Political hit job’

‘Political hit job’

“This is a political hit job designed to embarrass Steve Ferguson and to get a refund on the Piarco airport. That is the bottom line.”

So said Stephen Binhak, attorney for Steve Ferguson, in his closing statement to the jury on March 29, in the civil lawsuit filed by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago against Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung, Raul Gutierrez and others.

Recommended for you