A 21-year-old bank employee charged with two counts of larceny was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety.
The charges were laid after an extensive investigation was conducted into
unauthorized transactions on the accounts of two customers at a major commercial bank.
Adrian Thomas, of Princes Town, was arrested on Thursday.
According to police reports, on May 16 a customer reported to the bank that he observed several unauthorized online transactions on his savings account that he never set up, activated, or authorised anyone to make on his behalf. Checks were made, and 49 of these transactions totalling $63,765.00 were allegedly discovered on the customer’s account during the period June 12, 2022, and May 15, 2023.
Further checks were made and six similar online transactions totalling $2,090 were also allegedly discovered on another customer’s account during the period January 8, 2023, and January 16, 2023. This customer also denied having set up, activated, or authorised anyone to make these on his behalf.
Cpl (Ag.) Ramdial conducted enquiries which led to Thomas being charged with two counts of Larceny in the sums of $63,765 and $2,090 respectively with respect to the unauthorized transactions. He is expected to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on June 7.