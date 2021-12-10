About 15 employees of Republic Bank Limited’s (RBL) Tunapuna branch refused to work on Friday, following news that a senior member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
Second vice president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union Jason Brown confirmed that the employees invoked their right under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act to refuse to work in a hazardous environment.
He said despite the positive Covid-19 case, the bank was not closed for sanitization and was open to the public as usual on Friday.
Brown said the infected senior employee “had certain medical conditions and has been noted to not be wearing her mask all the time, as had been prescribed by the regular health and safety precautions.”
He said other workers felt “extremely concerned” and many left the building and went downstairs to the carpark.
“Right now these workers are in the basement of the building awaiting instructions from the RBL head office as to how they go forward. Which is a bit unacceptable,” Brown told the Express in a telephone interview at 12. 38 p.m.
“What is also unacceptable is that the bank’s protocols usually is that when a worker contracts the virus, the bank shuts down the branch and does a deep sanitization. The bank has not done that in this instance. The bank has had that demand made from the workers and they are refusing and to add to that hazard, they have left the bank open and customers, the public, are being allowed to enter the branch,” he said.
He added: “Some of the staff felt intimidated and they have stayed on but they have stayed on by choice. It might not be the best choice. The public is going into that branch. They have no idea what has transpired and it is not fair to them.”
The Express reached out to RBL’s communication department for confirmation of Brown's claims.
General manager, group marketing and communications Karen Tom Yew-Jardine would only said, via email: “The Bank’s approach to sanitization of its premises is in keeping with best practice guidelines. In addition to sanitization, all locations are cleaned thoroughly both during the workday and after hours in order to protect staff and customers from transmission.”
“The Bank maintains that vaccination is the best defense against serious complications from the virus and encourages all persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible. ”