“My district has proper infrastructure so I intend to put my focus on the people,” Maria Baptiste told the Express via telephone on Friday.
Baptiste became councillor for the Bon Air/Arouca/Cane Farm district under a People’s National Movement (PNM) banner after winning the seat in the August 14 local government election.
That district falls within the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
Baptiste said although she may be new to the political scene, by no means was she new to community service.
The 34-year-old mother of a seven-year-old girl is currently employed as a manager of the Community Development Unit at the Land Settlement Agency.
She is also the holder of a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management, a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and Certificates in Project Management and Mediation.
“I’ve done work with high risk children at both primary and secondary school levels as a school social worker,” said the new councillor.
She added that she worked in that capacity for approximately seven years.
Her most recent project was taking part in a mentoring initiative “The Butterfly Effect” geared towards teenage girls in need of direction.
Initiatives such as these gave her an insight into some of the root issues affecting youth, she said.
One of the recurring issues was broken homes and she said she intends to use the resources available to her in her new capacity as councillor to introduce programmes on parenting.
She said that developing the people in her community starting in their homes could lead to a reduction in crime.
Productivity and hard work are the words that she wants to come to mind when the names of people from her district are mentioned, she reiterated. A community could have all the infrastructure but if the people in it are not self-sufficient then that is a problem and this is why she intends to focus on improving the people in her community, she said.
Baptiste said unemployment was also an issue in her district.
“I want to equip them (burgesses) with the education and skills that they need so that they could be self-sufficient and have an improved quality of life,” said the new councillor.
She said she intends to create and implement community programmes to achieve this.
Baptiste was asked what advice she would give to other young persons who might be contemplating entering the political arena.
She responded, “Be true to you. Set your standards and keep close to God.”