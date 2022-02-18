A police constable was arrested after he allegedly fought with four colleagues outside a bar in Barrackpore on Wednesday.
The constable was charged with seven offences, including four offences of assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, failure to produce a Firearm User’s Licence for inspection upon request by a police officer, and failure to produce firearm and ammunition for inspection upon request by a police officer.
A police report said that at around 9.15 p.m. Cpl Khallie and PC Ramnanan of the Barrackpore Police Station were on mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle at Papourie Road, Monkey Town.
The officers observed a group of patrons standing in front of High Tide Bar where loud music was being played.
Both officers alighted from the vehicle and approached the bar patrons.
The report said that the suspect dressed in civilian clothing exited the bar and stood in an open area where he allegedly questioned why the police officers were there and told them that he was a member of a unit in the South-Western Police district.
The report said that Cpl Khallie and PC Ramnanan identified themselves by showing their TTPS identification to the suspect.
Cpl Khallie requested the suspect identify himself and produce his TTPS ID card, but he allegedly did not.
The corporal observed a firearm tucked in the waist band of the suspect’s pants and asked the man to produce his FUL.
However, he allegedly did not comply.
The report said that Cpl Khallie requested the suspect accompany them to the police station, but he allegedly refused.
The officers attempted to take possession of the firearm, but the man pulled away and a struggle ensued.
The police report said that during the struggle, the suspect allegedly assaulted Cpl Khallie and PC Ramnanan, as well as two other patrolling officers – PCs Bhattan and Gobin – who went to their assistance but were also assaulted.
However, the suspect was subdued and a Sig Sauer P 320 with magazine and 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was seized.
He was arrested and taken to the Barrackpore police station where officers searched him and found in his pocket a TTPS ID card and an FUL.
The four police officers and the suspect were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where they were treated and discharged.
Sgt Ishmael took up investigations and was instructed to lay charges against the suspect.
The case is scheduled for a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate on Friday.