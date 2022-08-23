The murder toll continued to climb yesterday with the killings of two men.
The deceased are Damien Danclair, 39, and Keith Balramsingh 33.
Danclair was shot dead around 1.20 a.m. in Maloney Gardens.
Police said the private hire (PH) taxi driver was liming with a group of friends on the ground floor of Building Seven when they were approached by a masked man.
Gunshots were heard and the group scattered.
In the aftermath, when the suspects had left the scene, Danclair was found bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
He was taken to the Arima Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
Ten spent 9mm shells, as well as two deformed projectiles, were found on the scene.
A team of officers from the Northern Division as well as the Homicide Bureau, led by Insp Dedier, Sgt Mohammed, PC Barran, and PC Oliver, among others, responded.
Balramsingh, of Jonathan Street, Cunupia, was fatally shot about 30 minutes later.
According to police reports, Balramsingh, the proprietor of the First and Last Bar in Chaguanas, was at Kamachie’s Bar along the South Trunk Road in Kelly Village with other relatives when an announcement was made for the driver of a grey Kia Sportage to move the vehicle as it was blocking another vehicle in the car park.
Singh, the driver of the Sportage, left to move the vehicle.
However, shortly after, gunshots rang out. Balramsingh was found slumped along the driver’s seat with bullet wounds to his chest.
He was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead at 2.20 a.m. yesterday.
A quantity of ammunition including 5.56 spent shells were found on the scene. These two incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 375.
The comparative for the same period was 236.