Bar owners are not blamed for congregations outside of their premises but have a responsibility to deter it.
This according to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who spoke at a news conference hosted by the TTPS on Wednesday. Griffith responded to a recent release from the Barkeepers and Operators Association (BOATT) concerning the gathering patrons outside their establishments.
The Association stated on April 23 that owners should not be held accountable for the actions of patrons outside of their premises. The statement made by the Association added that owners had no authority to direct or instruct others to adhere to the public health guidelines which are aimed at reducing COVID-19 cases.
“While the BOATT agrees that bar owners must be held responsible for activities within their premises and carparks, bar owners SHOULD NOT be held responsible for public roadways, pavements and adjacent properties, bar owners can only ask and use moral suasion to the public to adhere to the regulations but we have NO authority to direct or instruct anyone outside of our premises and carparks to conform and therefore CANNOT be held responsible for this,” it said.
Griffith said on Wednesday that there is a difference between issuing blame and responsibility. He said that under section 133 of the Public Health Ordinance, the TTPS has authority to intervene in situations where there is a “catalyst towards health problems.”
He said intervention can be done even on private property. He said businesses were responsible for social distancing and avoiding congregation. However, if you cannot adhere to this responsibility, he said, the TTPS was authorized to intervene.
“You would recall several months ago I started this referring to supermarkets and banks, I stated that of there are hundreds of persons congregating outside of supermarkets and banks and you have responsibility to ensure there is a line for persons and they keep their distance if you are not capable of adhering to that responsibility even though you are not at fault, we will then intervene,” he said.
He referred to the Association's statement as a “cop-out,” adding that owners are not likely to deter patrons.
“So, to clarify to the Bar Association because it was very simple what I said, the Bar Association you are trying a cop out. Nobody is stating that you are to blame. What we are saying is that you have a responsibility and I could put my head on a block, how many bar owners when they see dozens of persons outside the bar they will go outside and ask them pretty please can you leave because what you are doing is a violation of the regulations? They will not do that because the more people stay outside the bar, as soon as they finish their drink they are going to come back for a refill. So, no bar owner is doing that,” said Griffith.