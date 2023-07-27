Junior Daniel of Barataria is missing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.
Daniel, 61 of Malick, Barataria, was last seen in June and reported missing to the San Juan police station on July 26. He is of African descent, slim built and dark brown in complexion.
The San Juan police station can be reached at 638-3416/ 674-0100 with any information that can help locate him. The police can also be contacted at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.