Junior Daniel

Junior Daniel of Barataria is missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Daniel, 61 of Malick, Barataria, was last seen in June and reported missing to the San Juan police station on July 26. He is of African descent, slim built and dark brown in complexion.

The San Juan police station can be reached at 638-3416/ 674-0100 with any information that can help locate him. The police can also be contacted at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDC in wall row

HDC in wall row

Residents on the southern side of the Housing Development Corporation’s Real Spring, Valsayn…

Brazil cut off

Brazil cut off

Part of the Brazil Arena Road in Brazil Village, East Trinidad, collapsed yesterday, affecti…

Recommended for you