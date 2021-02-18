Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has apologised for incorrectly saying that the 2000 vaccines received by Trinidad and Tobago were a gift from India to the region.
The vaccines, are in fact, a gift from Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to Trinidad and Tobago and comes from her country's 100,000 supply from the Government of India, which she shared.
On the heels of Deyalsingh's apology, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley extended thanks to Mottley via the Office of the Prime Minister Facebook page.
Some 100 frontline health workers received vaccines at the Couva hospital on Wednesday.
A reporter asked Deyalsingh for clarity on whether the vaccines were provided under an arrangement between Barbados and T&T with Barbados giving 2000 vaccines from their own supply.
"No, no, no, no, no, no the Government of India made a gift to the region using Barbados as a central depository, from that we got 2000," responded Deyalsingh.
The reporter said there were reports the vaccines were from Barbados' supply.
"No," said Deyalsingh again.
Just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday the Health Ministry issued a release where Deyalsingh corrected his error and apologised.
"The Minister confirms that the 2000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were, in fact, a gift given to Trinidad and Tobago from Barbados. This was generously provided from the stock of vaccines that the Government of India provided to Barbados for their use.
The Minister of Health was unfortunately misinformed and apologises for this error. The Minister also offers his deepest gratitude to the people of Barbados for this kind gesture of regional collaboration." the release stated.
About 90 minutes later, just before midnight, a thank you was extended to Mottley from Rowley.
"Today our frontline workers began receiving vaccines courtesy the generosity of our neighbour Barbados. I want to thank Prime Minister the Hon. Mia Mottley for sharing her precious gift of COVID-19 vaccines with the people of Trinidad and Tobago." stated the post on the Office of the Prime Minister Facebook page.
A file photo of Rowley and Mottle dated December 4, 2018 accompanied the post.
Deyalsingh was roasted on social media for his erroneous comment with many asking how could the Health Minister not know where the vaccines came from.
Barbados journalist Krystal Hoyte tweeted "Barbados SHARED vaccines with Trinidad and Tobago, 2000 to be exact instead of Thank you, T&T say "The Government of India made a gift to the Region, using Barbados as a Central Depositary, from that we got 2000." Not from Barbados supply. Huh Pardon? Send we them back.".
She later tweeted Deyalsingh's apology and correction.
Mottley had written to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting vaccines for her country.
Her request was apromptly addressed by Modi and 100,000 vaccines were sent to Barbados.
In a thank you letter to Modi, Mottley stated "I trust that you are well and safe. On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government and the people of the Republic of India for its most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines (under the auspices of Oxford Astrazeneca)."
Mottley said the vaccines will be shared.
"These are parts of the first batch of a potential 200,000 doses for Barbados," she said adding that 100,000 will be purchased.
"In Barbados' case, Trinidad and Guyana who have helped us over the last year, believe you me nobody has gone through this without seeking assistance and therefore both of us have decided that some of the vaccines that we have received will go to our brothers and sisters in those territories within the OECS, with Dominica taking care of some, Barbados doing some and Trinidad and Guyana as a result of the work that has been done closely with our people in Barbados," said Mottley last week.
India has also sent thousands of vaccines to Dominica.
Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit last week showered praises on Modi for his swift response to his request for 35,000 Covid-19 vaccines that will see half of Dominica's 72,000 population being vaccinated.
Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali last week thanked Mottley for sharing the vaccines.
"I am pleased to announce the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 100 doses will go to the CARICOM Secretariat and the remaining 1400 doses will go exclusively to our frontline workers," he stated.
"I wish to thank Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and by extension, the people of Barbados for sharing with us from their first batch of vaccines. This act of kindness is among many in recent months that Guyana and Barbados have shared," he stated.