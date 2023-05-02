Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley must explain why her country became involved in the arrest and extradition of a T&T citizen and firearms dealer Brent Thomas, says Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally.
He said the prime minister must say whether there was any prompting from the Trinidad and Tobago Government.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Rambally said the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) investigation into this matter is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough.
He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council, needs to explain why the police did not act within the law and uphold the rights of citizens. “Who authorised this nefarious episode whereby one of our own nationals was abducted without due process of law?” he asked.
He said if the Rowley was unaware it means that he is not in control of the national security apparatus.
He said if he was aware, then this shows that he will encroach on the constitutional rights of citizens.
Rambally said the judgment by Justice Devindra Rampersad, in this case, revealed that the police participated in the illegal abduction of Thomas in violation of his constitutional rights.
Rambally said there needs to be answers as to who authorised the police to go to Barbados and use a plane from the Regional Security Services (RSS) to carry out this operation.
He said this call, can only come from the top.
“The real issue is that it is clear that the State, the police service and the government have failed us in this case. The police have acted outside the law, violating the constitutional rights of a citizen, and the government has failed to hold them accountable. This is not just about the case of Brent Thomas, but about the preservation of our democracy against those with dictatorial intentions, who are willing to violate the enshrined constitutional rights of any and every citizen,” he said.
He added that despite the discussions at the recent crime symposium on developing concrete measures to deal with crime, the government has done nothing following this judgment and has failed to hold the police accountable for acting outside the law and violating the constitutional rights of a citizen.
He said an independent investigation must be launched to determine the extent of the abuse of power by the police.
He demanded that the police service provide a clear explanation for their actions.
Rambally said the fact that taxpayers’ money will now be used to compensate for the actions of those who violated citizens’ rights is “a grave concern for all of us and we cannot allow this to continue.”
He said they can only imagine the quantum of damages that would be assessed and cost of legal fees in this matter.
Rambally said further that the payment of $800,000 to two retired justices—Stanley John and Rolston Nelson—to investigate the “missing file” in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman matter is another “obscenity”.
He said it seems taxpayers are paying monies to help find an alibi for the Attorney General’s incompetence.
He noted that according to the Practice Guide to the Assessment of Costs, the guideline figure for hourly rates for a Senior Counsel is Band E which is $4,000 per hour.
He said this means that T&T has paid $800,000 divided by $4,000 per hour equalling 200 hours.
“We have essentially paid these lawyers who have spent some 200 hours, so far, to look for a missing file,” he said.
Rambally demanded that the report be made public as it does not involve matters of national security.