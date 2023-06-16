rape

POLICE are searching for a man who stalked a woman, abducted, and sexually assaulted her in Central Trinidad on Tuesday.

A description of the suspect in the police report stated that officers are searching for a man approximately 167 centimetres (five feet, five inches tall), slim build, and dark brown in complexion.

At the time of the attack, the suspect wore a dark-coloured ski mask, a red jersey, a pair of blue pants and was barefoot.

The victim reported to police that at around 6 p.m., she was walking west along Ramdial Ladoo Street, McBean Village in Carapichaima, when she noticed a dark-coloured vehicle—make and registration unknown—moving behind her slowly.

She was suddenly accosted by a man who placed his hands around her neck and forced her inside the trunk area of the vehicle, which travelled for a short distance then stopped, and the same man opened the trunk, and dragged her out into an isolated area surrounded by bushes.

The victim reported that the man sexually assaulted and threatened to physically harm her.

He then pulled out a firearm and ordered her to lie face down on the ground.

The victim told police that she complied as she was fearful for her life.

The man sexually assaulted her again and stopped when the voices of passers-by could be heard close by.

The perpetrator ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim ran until she came to a roadway she recognised as Mahaica Road in Freeport.

With the assistance of passers-by, she made her way to the Freeport Police Station and reported the incident.

Police officers assisted her and took her for medical attention.

