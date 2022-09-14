A CUNUPIA bar owner was stabbed after he attempted to be a peacemaker in a fight in his business place on Sunday night.
Steve Balroop, 48, of Warrenville, was stabbed in his abdomen and upper back and hospitalised in serious condition.
The incident occurred at Flirt’s Bar, at Bridal Road, Jerningham Junction Road, Cunupia.
A police report stated that around 10.40 p.m., Balroop attempted to part a fight involving several patrons when they turned on him and he was stabbed.
Balroop was taken to Chaguanas Health Facility where he was treated, then transferred to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, where he was hospitalised.