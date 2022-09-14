crime scene

A CUNUPIA bar owner was stabbed after he attempted to be a peacemaker in a fight in his business place on Sunday night.

Steve Balroop, 48, of Warrenville, was stabbed in his abdomen and upper back and hospitalised in serious condition.

The incident occurred at Flirt’s Bar, at Bridal Road, Jerningham Junction Road, Cunupia.

A police report stated that around 10.40 p.m., Balroop attempted to part a fight involving several patrons when they turned on him and he was stabbed.

Balroop was taken to Chaguanas Health Facility where he was treated, then transferred to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, where he was hospitalised.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DUKE, I DARE YOU

DUKE, I DARE YOU

TOBAGO House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is daring the THA’s Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke to move a motion of no confidence against him when Tobago’s Parliament resumes next week Thursday.

And if the motion fails, Augustine said the THA’s elected members will promptly remove Duke.

Woman gunned down in Penal

Woman gunned down in Penal

TWO months after she witnessed the murder of her husband, a woman was gunned down in Penal yesterday afternoon.

Kristin Paul, 30, was shot several times and died at the scene of the shooting.

Paul’s husband, Amit Boodoo, 36, a fisherman, died after he was chopped three times on the head during a cutlass fight on the night of July 22.

Child dies after choking on food

AN infant girl died last week after allegedly choking while being fed a meal of mashed potatoes.

The 11-month-old was pronounced dead at her family’s apartment at Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla.

The child’s 28-year-old mother, a Venezuelan national, was at her workplace in Sangre Grande when the incident occurred, police said.

‘Dispute embarrassing’

‘Dispute embarrassing’

WHO chose the Roxborough Folk Performers Company to represent Tobago in New York and for what purpose? Where is the accountability for the funds used to sponsor the group?

And where is the promised review of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine?

These questions are being asked by former head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas.

Recommended for you