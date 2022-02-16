Soca artiste Baron (Timothy Watkins) was yesterday honoured by the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) for his contribution to culture, with the renaming of Bay Road, Bamboo Village, La Romaine, to Timothy Watkins Street.
Baron, who was born in La Romaine and grew up in Bamboo Village, was also presented with a citation by Palmiste/Hermitage Councillor Roland Hall and councillor for La Fortune Sheldon Lal.
The soca icon, known for hits such as “The Jammer”, “Feeling It”, “Doh Rock It So”, and “This Melody Sweet”, will be celebrating his 75th birthday next month, as well as his 51st anniversary in the entertainment industry.
Popularly referred to as the “Sweet Soca Man” because of his honey-dipped voice, Baron was the recipient of the Humming Bird Medal Gold in 2016.
Speaking on the decision to honour Baron, Hall said he was most worthy of it.
“Someone in the area stated that as a country we keep naming things after noteworthy citizens after they have passed on. Thus, the individual recommended that we should name a street after Baron, who was born in La Romaine and grew up in Bamboo Village.
“Seeing that it was brought up, as a council, we said we will have to do a survey, so we went out to the residents with the proposal and only one person objected out of all those who lived there,” he added.
Hall said when the council met to take a final decision, both he and Lal supported the motion, so it was agreed to.
“We had no problem and the people in the neighbourhood didn’t have any problem with it either.”
He said going forward, he cannot say if such an initiative would be maintained, but once people feel there are icons or residents worthy of recognition, then it would be considered by the council.