BARRACKPORE residents fought back when armed criminals attempted a robbery at a roti shop on Tuesday.
One of the suspected thieves was shot and killed at the scene.
The dead suspect was identified as a man of Stella Street, La Romaine.
Police searched for another suspect who it is believed was injured by the gunfire.
A woman, also of La Romaine, was detained by police.
The attempted robbery occurred at Carmen's Roti Shop at Sumanie Trace.
Police were told that two men and a woman attempted the robbery around 11 a.m.
An off-duty prison officer fatally shot one of the criminals.
A resident told Express that when the thieves attacked, the roti shop owners, the prison officer and other villagers intervened.
The witness, who did not wish to be identified, said, "The owners put up a fight. One of the bandits ran into Sumanie Trace The villagers started to pursue them. The driver (accomplice) went after them to pick them up. While picking them up a gun battle started and one of the bandits got shot. The bandit went up on the hill and asked for some water. People refused him and he ran back down the hill in the bushes so police looking for him. Police responded very fast and apprehended one of the bandits", he said.
The roti shop owner told Express that this was the second robbery at her shop, and she was fearful for hers and her son's lives.
She recalled the incident. "I was in the back of the shop when I saw two men. But the door was locked so they went back out to the front. I realised they were two thieves. When they entered the place they said they wanted two stew chicken roti. They also asked for soft drink They asked how much to food cost and my son told them $45".
She said moments later, the thieves attacked her son.
"They hold her son and burst open his jersey. My son got a lash in his chest. They got money from his hand. My son tried to fight back", she said.
She said that she ran into the road for help.
"I ran so people in the road will see me. I ran without slippers but I slipped and fell", she said.
Police said the off-duty prison officer confronted one of the armed thieves and there was an exchange of gunfire.
"This was the second time I got robbed. They are merciless. The last time the thief called and told me that if I go to court they will kill my son".
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Barrackpore Police and other units responded.