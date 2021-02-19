Stefon Rabindranauth

Stefon Rabindranauth

A Barrackpore businessman who was allegedly collected a total of $354,000 from a car import scam was arrested by police. 

Stefon Rabindranauth, 29, was arrested by officers of the Fraud Squad’s South Office.

Several people reported to police that Rabindranauth led them to believe that he was in a position to purchase, import, and deliver vehicles of their choice to them, and allegedly collected total $354,000 in order to import the vehicles.

When he failed to deliver as promised and the persons discovered that he was not in a position to do same, they requested a refund of their monies but this proved futile.

Reports were made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched into the matter.

Rabindranauth was arrested at his home during an exercise conducted in the Southern Division, on February 15.

Two days later he was charged with the offences by Cpl Lewis and PCs Legiere and Williams of the Fraud Squad.

Rabindranauth was charged with six counts of fraudulent conversion and one count of larceny. 

He was expected to appear before a Princes Town Magistrate on Friday.

