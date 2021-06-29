A Barrackpore man, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl whom he met online, faced the court on Monday.
Kendell Teesdale, 22, a rigger of Cumuto Road, Barrackpore, was arrested after a girl and her father reported the incident.
The man reported that on February 17, 2020, his daughter went to the home of a male friend, whom she met online, and they had sexual intercourse.
WPC Alexander, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit, conducted an investigation into the matter, which resulted in the arrest and charge of Teesdale on June 25.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Ag. Claire Guy- Alleyne, and Ag Insp Khan of the Child Protection Unit.
Teesadale was charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a 16-year-old girl.
He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety or cash alternative of $10,000, after he appeared in a virtual hearing before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir–Gosine.
The case was postponed to July 27.