A Barrackpore man was chopped to death on Friday evening, in a fight with another man who is now in critical condition in hospital.

Amit Boodoo, a 36-year-old fisherman, was chopped three times in the head in the driveway of his Jaipaulsingh Trace home at around 6.30pm.

Police said Boodoo, a father of one, was exiting his vehicle when a car pulled up behind him.

A man he knew came out of the vehicle and both men began arguing.

A report stated that Boodoo grabbed a cutlass and began threatening his friend, who went into his vehicle and also pulled out a cutlass.

Both men attacking one another, police said.

Boodoo's wife and another man attempted to intervene.

But Boodoo was already chopped in the head and fell to the ground.

His 33-year-old friend was also chopped multiple times about the body.

Both men were taken to the Princes Town District Hospital where Boodoo was pronounced dead.

The second man was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police retrieved two cutlasses at the scene.

Relatives say Boodoo did not drink alcohol and were unable to say what triggered the argument.

