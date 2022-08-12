Residents of Papourie Road, Upper Barrackpore, staged a fiery protest yesterday over what they say is a lack of response from the authorities in addressing a major landslip that led to the collapse of part of the roadway.
The residents blocked the roadway with burning tyres, tree trunks and other debris, rendering the one-lane roadway impassable.
Resident Shameed Ali told the Express via telephone that half of the road has collapsed, and the landslip has placed one home in major jeopardy.
“We contacted WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority). We contacted the Member of Parliament Mr Rodney Charles, councillor Brian Julien and even the Minister of Works. And up to now no one has visited the area to try and address the situation,” Ali said.
Noting that they have been dealing with the situation for the past couple of months, Ali stated that at varying intervals the regional corporation would come and place some material in the area of the landslip to try to ease their plight, but as soon as it rains the material is washed away.
“So whatever they’re putting is not solving the problem, and we have had no feedback from any of the authorities. They don’t have the time to come and visit and see the condition that we the residents of Papourie Road, Upper Barrackpore, have to go through on a daily basis,” he said.
Lamenting that all their attempts to get assistance have fallen on deaf ears, Ali said: “This is a main road and school is reopening within the next three weeks or so, and we have school children using this road to walk. And if we have a one-lane traffic, no pedestrian traffic can go through there.”
He added that when schools reopen the amount of vehicular traffic will be heightened.
“We the residents have decided we will continue protesting until someone comes and address the situation in a timely manner,” Ali said.
He said yesterday’s protest was to draw attention to their plight, with the hope that someone in authority would visit and see the condition they’re enduring at the moment.
Wall falls
Meanwhile, Phenola Bachan, the resident whose home is under threat, told the Express that the landslip is in front of her home.
“I’m not sure if it’s a WASA line that is causing it, but the road is slipping and slowly my property is going. I have done some work in trying to save my property, but it’s not really helping,” Bachan said.
She said there are cracks on some of her walls, and the sturdiness and safety of her home is being threatened.
“I did some work on a retaining wall recently, but the entire wall fell down again. I can’t really continue fixing without something being done about the road situation because my entire fence came down,” she said.
She said thus far she has spent over $300,000 in trying to save her home from being undermined.
“I did go in to the Ministry of Works and I also went in to WASA, and I must say the Ministry of Works did respond. They came in with an engineer and they had a look at the entire area, and they said they will send a report to the relevant department to see how fast they can get some work done on the landslip.
She said the ministry did not give a timeline as to how soon work would begin.