POLICE are searching for a Couva man who raped his ex-girlfriend at her Barrackpore home on Sunday.
A police report said that at around 9.20 p.m. the victim went to the police station and reported the incident.
She told police that she was at home when she was alerted by the sounds of her dogs barking.
She then observed her ex-boyfriend standing in the porch area of her house.
The victim said that when she enquired of him why he was there, an argument ensued between them about her having another relationship.
He then proceeded to removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.
He then ran off and escaped.
The Gender Based Violence Unit was alerted about the report and PC Frederick is continuing investigations.